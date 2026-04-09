POLICE have issued a CCTV film and image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a report of indecent exposure near Monmouth’s Wye Bridge.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a report of indecent exposure on the footpath next to the A40, Monmouth at around 11.55am on Friday 6 March.
“This man (pictured) was seen nearby at the time and may be able to assist with enquiries.
“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are asking anyone with information to get in touch.
“Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us quoting log reference 2600070728.
“You can contact us by calling 101, sending a direct message on social media, or via our website.
“You can also contact anonymously through Crimestoppers.”
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