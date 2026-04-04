BERRY Hill showed its community spirit on Saturday, April 4 as a crowd gathered to celebrate Berry Hill Community Orchard’s ten year anniversary.
The Berry Hill Community Orchard committee organised a day filled with fun, including an Easter Egg hunt, activities, games and a scavenger walk around the local area.
Berry Hill Band put on a fantastic performance from the moment the orchard was open around 10am.
Tim Gwilliam, Former Leader of The Forest of Dean District Council and led the initial project for the orchard said: “When it started, there were huge ferns, metals everywhere, brambles and forest waste. To see it now, I can’t believe it. It’s great to see people using it.”
The orchard is a place where anybody can come to stop, reflect and enjoy nature. It acts as a community hub, a place for comfort and even a place for local schoolchildren to enjoy outdoor education.
While those in attendance enjoyed the day, many commented on how beautiful the area is and their delight at having such a fantastic community asset.
One local attendee said: “This is fantastic, the committee has done tremendous work over these ten years.”
Check out our gallery below for the wonderful pictures taken on the day!
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Locals gather at Berry Hill Community Orchard
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