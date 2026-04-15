A SPRINKLING of stardust arrived at St Michael’s Hospice in Hereford recently, as a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll history walked through its doors.
The hospice was honoured to welcome Verden Allen, co-founder of legendary band Mott The Hoople who visited the facility to present a generous donation of over £3,300 to support the hospice’s work.
The funds were raised through Mottfest which was held in Ross-on-Wye, a weekend-long celebration last October of the Herefordshire band that rose to fame in the late 60s and 70s with iconic hits like All The Young Dudes and All The Way From Memphis.
Verden was joined by event organiser Simon Rowberry, and together they presented the donation to Amy Johnson the hospice’s events and community fundraiser.
This gesture carried extra meaning, as St Michael’s holds a special place in the band’s history, following the passing of founding member Pete Overend Watts in 2017.
A spokesperson for the hospice said: “Moments like these remind us just how deeply connected our community is, through music, memory, and kindness.”
The weekend of celebrations to honour two Ross-on-Wye musicians, Pete Overend Watts and Dale Buffin Griffin, both co-founding members of Mott the Hoople, concluded with the unveiling of a memorial bench and a blue plaque.
The memorial bench ceremony concluded with a rendition of ‘All The Young Dudes’ by the 100-strong audience, which had gattered at the Rope Walk.
The blue plaque unveiling at the Hope and Anchor was a Ross Town Council initiative as this is where the band, known at the time as The Anchors, played in their formative years before Pete and Buffin became the Soulents and establishing their musical careers, prior to becoming founding members of Mott The Hoople.
Mott Fest co-ordinator Simon Rowberry said: “It was a fantastic weekend of music, nostalgia, reunions and it was very emotional and a tribute.”
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