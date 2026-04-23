THE grounds of Primrose Hill CofE Primary Academy in Lydney have been transformed by local homebuilder Bellway and a group of its contractors and suppliers.
The company, which is building homes at its Forest Walk development in the Gloucestershire town, co-ordinated the provision of expertise and materials for the school so that outdoor facilities and surfaces could be refurbished and where necessary replaced.
During the half term holidays, workers re-laid a uneven path replacing broken slabs and levelling the ground, created a new path leading to the school’s adventure playground, provided materials to repair the parents’ shelter, a new play surface, and delivered a shed to go in the school’s Forest School area.
Further work is planned to tidy the Forest School area, which has become overgown and unusable over the last year or so. Brambles and bushes will be cut back, and the path will be re-laid to make it easier for staff and pupils to use.
Deputy headteacher Debbie Mabbutt, said: “We are so grateful to Bellway. They reached out and offered their help, and we said ‘yes please’ because funds are tight in schools. But what they have done for us is more than we were hoping for. It’s amazing. We are absolutely chuffed.”
When the pupils came back after the half term holidays, they were happy to see the transformation.
Debbie said: “The children’s face were a picture; they were so excited to go outside. It looks so smart and if the environment is inviting, they want to go and use it.
“The path to the adventure playground makes it so much more accessible as if it’s raining it gets muddy. Now the children can use that at playtime and that is is game changer.”
Bellway co-ordinated volunteering by contractors K W Bell, children’s play area specialists Miracle Design and Play, and environmental management company EcoVigour. These companies have all worked with Bellway on the development at Forest Walk.
The house builder also donated materials for the parent’s shelter that had fallen into despair and school caretaker Chris Jones used them to rebuild the structure.
The plans to bring the Forest School area back into use will make a big difference to the pupils’ learning.
Debbie said: “When that is done, we can actually go down and use it. The children love learning outside, and we have some children who absolutely thrive in the outdoors and that’s their chance to shine and learn through nature and hands-on experiences. This work will give us that back.”
The transformation is part of an ongoing relationship between Bellway and the school which saw pupils take part in a visit to Forest Walk to see the construction site and find out about sustainability.
Bellway Wales Development Manager Simon Hughes said: “Being part of the community where we build new homes is a very important part of what we do, so we were very happy to offer this help to Primrose Hill Primary School.
“We hope these improvements make a big difference to the children’s learning and their enjoyment of their school day.”
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