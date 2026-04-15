A BUSINESS which was forced to close after a fire in a nearby takeaway has re-opened after more than a month.
Lingerie retailer All About Eve in Cavendish Buildings, Hill Street, Lydney was one of several businesses affected by the fire which started in the early hours of Monday March 9 in the Bengal Balti.
The shop was one of four businesses which were affected by the fire.
The Balti and Cavendish Dry Cleaners both suffered smoke and structural damage and while McCullogh’s jewellers was affected by smoke, it remained open for business.
Work continues to get the dry cleaners and takeaway back to business.
All About Eve’s owner Lyn Callow said she lost around half her stock of lingerie, nightwear, swimwear and hosiery to smoke and water damage.
She also had to stop appointments for bra fittings.
As one of the few bra fitting specialists in Gloucestershire she has customers who travel from as far away as Cirencester and Abergavenny.
A special open evening was held last Friday (April 10) which was very well attended.
Mrs Callow said: “I had a queue outside and it was very busy.
“It was lovely to see so many ladies who said they had missed us.”
She said there had been a lot of support from the wider community.
“When I got there about 8.30am everything was just black and waterlogged and very smelly.
“We were in the car park on our phones to the insurers and (coffee shop) Cocoa and Bliss came around with big trays of coffee for everyone.
“People have been so supportive.”
Mrs Callow said the alarm was raised by residents of the flats above the shops.
“Luckily nobody in the flats was hurt and the fire brigade was here very quickly.
“So many people have offered to help and even customers of mine have offered to come in and help clean and get things ready but of course it was very limited as to what they could do so.
“I have a small but very strong team behind me so.
“My friend from Chepstow came and helped me get everything back together
“My husband and I had to take it all back to the bare walls and –all new flooring, take all the wallpaper off, and repaint everything.”
Much of her Spring stock such as swimwear – which was ordered last July – was lost to the damage.
She is now in contact with suppliers to restock for the new season.
“Everything for Autumn and Winter was ordered last February so that is fine.
“It is just the interim period that I need to sort.”
Mrs Callow said she was trying not to be stressed by the situation.
She said: “The way I look at it is: I've done nothing to cause it, I I can't do anything about it.
“I can't remedy the situation all you can do is work through it.
“There's no point in dwelling on things you can't change.”
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