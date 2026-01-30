THE MAKERS of Lucozade and Ribena have announced a major new community investment fund that will see hundreds of thousands of pounds directed towards projects in the Forest of Dean, with Coleford set to receive a significant share.
Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I (SBF GB&I) has launched the “Together for Good: SBF GB&I Community Fund”, a long-term initiative committing up to £2.5 million to communities across the UK and Ireland by 2030. The programme begins this year with £250,000, half of which has been ringfenced for the Forest of Dean.
The announcement comes as the company celebrates 80 years at its Coleford factory, which has long been a major local employer. As part of the first year of the scheme, £125,000 will be dedicated to supporting charities and community groups in and around Coleford.
The fund will operate through a match-funding model, offering up to £10,000 per project. Eligible non-profit groups will raise money via the Crowdfunder UK platform, with SBF GB&I matching donations to help turn local ideas into deliverable projects.
Projects eligible for support include those that promote community wellbeing, strengthen essential services, or improve shared spaces and the natural environment. Examples given include regenerating green spaces, supporting mental and physical health initiatives, connecting young people with nature, and fostering social inclusion through sport, culture or creativity.
Karl Ottomar, Supply Chain Director at SBF GB&I, said the fund was designed to put local people at the heart of decision-making: “This fund comes from a simple ambition to support the fantastic people and programmes already shaping the local community in the Forest of Dean. The initiative gives communities the financial backing to make a real, lasting impact. In our 80th year in the Forest of Dean, dedicating 50% of the fund locally is our way of giving back to the area that has supported us for generations.”
Matt Bishop, MP for the Forest of Dean, welcomed the announcement and encouraged local groups to take part. He said: “This fund will bring meaningful support to community groups across the Forest of Dean. It reflects a long-standing commitment to the area, and I would urge local charities and organisations to put forward projects that can make a real difference to local people.”
The new fund builds on SBF GB&I’s existing “Together for Good” volunteering programme, launched in 2023. Through that scheme, employees have supported a wide range of local causes, from maintaining community gardens to refurbishing shared spaces and supporting older residents. In 2025 alone, staff volunteered more than 1,600 hours.
The Mayor of Coleford, Cllr Nick Penny, said the investment would have a lasting impact on the town. He said: “This is incredibly welcome news for Coleford. The fund will help grassroots groups strengthen wellbeing, protect our environment and enhance community life. It shows a real commitment to our town.”
The fund is open year-round, and community groups across the Forest of Dean are invited to apply via the Crowdfunder platform, where full eligibility details are available.
