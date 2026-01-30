Karl Ottomar, Supply Chain Director at SBF GB&I, said the fund was designed to put local people at the heart of decision-making: “This fund comes from a simple ambition to support the fantastic people and programmes already shaping the local community in the Forest of Dean. The initiative gives communities the financial backing to make a real, lasting impact. In our 80th year in the Forest of Dean, dedicating 50% of the fund locally is our way of giving back to the area that has supported us for generations.”