A SHOP which has served generations of local people closed its doors for the last time on Saturday (March 28)
Raymond’s has been a mainstay of Newerne Street in Lydney for nearly 90 years.
The shop, opened in 1938, by Raymond Raymond was well-known for its quality men’s and ladieswear, shoes and household items.
His daughter Gloria and granddaughter Hayley were behind the counter on Saturday at the shop at 30 and 32 Newerne Steet.
Business was brisk on Saturday as customers came in to say goodbye and pick up a bargain.
Hayley said: “My grandfather opened the shop and its sad that it is closing.
“We wanted to thank our customers who have been wonderful.”
One customer said: “There’s nowhere quite like Raymond’s.
“The customer service has always been above and beyond and the shop and everyone in it will be missed.”
Mr Raymond was born in Bream in 1909 and left the village school at 13 to join the family business.
He travelled the Forest carrying pit boots and workwear for miners in a backpack.
He opened his first shop with his wife Edith opposite the Crown Inn in Coalway and later built a new premises at Wynol Hill in Broadwell.
Mrs Raymond ran the business during the five-and-a-half years her husband served in
In 1954 he established a wholesale textile business at Lydney with a warehouse at the rear.
Mr Raymond was a good friend to many of his customers and was also very community-minded.
In the early 1990s he donated three loads of spare footwear to mercy missions organised by the church to help those affected by the war in Bosnia.
Mr Raymond worked at the shop until he was 85 and he died in 1999 at the age of 89.
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