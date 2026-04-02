TOWN restaurant Rustica proved a pasta master by winning the crown of Best Italian Restaurant in Wales.
The finals of the UK Italian Awards 2026 took place on Monday, March 30, at London Marriott Grosvenor Square, Mayfair – the ninth time they have been held, and this year located in the capital after previously being held in Leeds and Manchester.
Mirko Usai and front of house staff Vicky Donaldson and Lidia Usai took a trip to London to attend the awards after the Church Street restaurant was shortlisted in the ‘Best Italian Restaurant in Wales’ category.
There were 12 restaurants shortlisted for the whole of Wales, with the awards ceremony itself attended by some 200 people from across the UK, including Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The categories which could be entered included: best cafe, best new restaurant, best chef, best pasta restaurant, best barista.
“When I got called up, it was a surprise because I didn’t think we’d win,” Mirko told The Beacon.
“Thank you everyone for the support, because if it wasn’t for the customers this wouldn’t have happened.”
Rustica applied for the awards after noticing a post on social media, and after seizing the opportunity they received positive feedback from their customers.
Businesses register to be entered in the competition and the process begins with a public vote, where customers and supporters can vote for businesses they want to win.
The business with the most votes become finalists, who are visited by judges who sample the food and dining experience firsthand.
A Tavola Gastronomia Siciliana in New Mills, High Peak, Derbyshire, was named overall Best Pasta Restaurant and Best Front of House, while Bar Italia in London’s Soho was named Best Caffé and Alessandro Degiorgio of Osteria v2.0 in Shrewsbury was crowned Best Chef.
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