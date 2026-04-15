Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
With so much happening in your sign, you’re at your most dynamic. Mars fires you up to be highly productive and proud of your results, while you also focus on health and wellbeing. Venus adds charm and diplomacy, helping you win support effortlessly as you move towards personal goals.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
As April closes, a competitive streak pushes you to excel in work and group ventures. You’ve energy to burn and physical activities feel satisfying. Indirect benefits flow in through a partner’s rising income. Love life and friendships glow, and your bright mood lifts everyone lucky enough to be near you.
Gemini (May22/June21)
A sudden change forces you to rethink early-week plans, but your adaptable nature shines. New challenges test your flexibility and patience; if someone’s careless action annoys you, keep your cool until you know the whole story. A meeting around the 27th intrigues you, and a relative’s community work impresses.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Group projects, fundraisers and team efforts bring you joy and a chance to lead. You throw yourself into responsibilities and, if you dare take a calculated risk around the 25th, success could be remarkable. Single? A mysterious newcomer at week’s end may gently stir your heart and social life.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
A burst of mental and physical vitality launches you into the week. You chase new ideas enthusiastically and a close relationship deepens as fun becomes a priority. Romance sparkles, with a new neighbour or colleague adding extra spice if you’re single. Compliments flow as April ends on a warm note.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Shifts around you give you plenty to ponder. A friendship quietly blossoms into the romance you’ve secretly hoped for. Whenever you need encouragement, someone is ready with a kind word. As the month ends, watch your spending and look at gentle cutbacks to bring your budget back into balance.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
New business or work agreements look promising and you handle the practical details smoothly. Future plans are set, giving you lots to arrange. You’re eager to prove your worth and nothing stops you chasing your aims. A fresh social chapter begins and, if single, your sunny outlook draws love interest.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
It’s been an intense spell, but you’ve been blessed with steadfast support at every turn. Whenever you needed advice or a guiding hand, someone stepped up. The month ends on a positive, if tiring, note as you realise you’ve met — or even exceeded — what you once thought possible.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Embracing an exciting challenge reveals hidden strengths. A joint venture flourishes as both of you pour time and passion into it, and long-term agreements are tied up before month’s end. Make space for quality time with a partner; if you’re single, shared activities boost your chances of meeting a soulmate.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Sudden developments at the week’s start may feel daunting yet add welcome colour. An influential figure tests you, but you know your abilities and treat it as a showcase. On the 28th, address a recurring home issue at last. Single? A party invitation lifts your spirits and could open doors.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You adapt swiftly to changing circumstances. A bonus, refund or inheritance could help fund a home or vehicle, nudging you out of a rut. You’re ready to reshape family patterns and career plans, and others back your ideas. Single? As April ends, you instinctively sense you can trust a new face.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Your words have extra sparkle and you’re able to smooth over minor mix-ups at work or in study. The week feels largely harmonious as your persuasive charm helps others see your viewpoint. Older colleagues and relatives respond warmly. You’ve delightful news for someone, and sharing it brings pure joy.
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