THE ‘Godfather of Punk Poetry’John Cooper Clarke is heading for Monmouth’s Blake Theatre next week.
From creating some of the most iconic poetry of the modern era, including the world’s most popular wedding poem I Wanna Be Yours – which has celebrated over a billion streams as a hit record by the Arctic Monkeys – to sharing his life story through his best-selling memoir, the Salford Bard has become a national treasure.
His poetry features in the UK national curriculum syllabus, and last year he became the first poet to headline an arena at Co-op Live in Manchester.
Tickets for John’s live show with special guest Mike Garry on Thursday, April 30 , are available from the Blake box office or via its website at www.theblaketheatre.org
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