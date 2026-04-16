A FAMILY fun fair is returning to the Forest of Dean, offering people the chance to try new rides and enjoy a day of entertainment.
Edward Danter’s - Family Fun Fair will take place at Folly Farm, Coleford and will feature a range of attractions, including rides, game stalls and food vendors.
The fair is running from Friday April 17 until Sunday April 26. Entry to the fair is free, with free parking available on site, as well as seating and picnic areas.
Opening times are weekdays from 4pm to 9pm, Saturdays from 12pm to 9pm, and Sundays from 12pm to 7pm. The fair will be closed on April 20 and 23.
The event is the fourth generation of the Danter family and looking ahead to the fair Edward Danter shares his excitement.
“It’s great to be returning to the Forest of Dean. A great family community event available and accessible for all to enjoy,” said Edward Danter.
“New rides and attractions, come and make some memories.”
The event caters for all ages, with a variety of rides to offer. Children’s rides from two pound include monster trucks, teacups, race-o-rama, bungee trampolines and a new attraction, the Bulgarian Fun House. Family rides include the Sizzler, a new Sky Diver ride and a brand-new attraction for 2026, Night Fever and much more. Thrill-seekers can enjoy rides such as Miami Dance, Venom, Super Bowl and the 36m Oxygen ride.
People can also enjoy traditional game stalls, including the family favourite hook-a-duck.
A wide selection of food will be available, including candy floss, sweets, Dubai-style chocolate, crepes, and chocolate-covered strawberries. The grill house will serve hot roast pork rolls, hot dogs, burgers, cheesy chips and chicken.
Rides operate using tokens, which can be purchased on site or online. The fun fair provides exhilarating fun and offers something for everyone.
For updates, competitions and special offers, visit the fair’s Facebook page at Edward Danters Fun Fair.
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