A DECISION on plans for a drive-thru KFC on the outskirts of Coleford have been delayed.
Forest of Dean planners were due to consider a scheme for the new fast food restaurant at a meeting last Tuesday (April 14).
However, proposals which include two industrial units for the site which measures just under half an acre off Perrygrove Road, were not debated as the applicant requested a deferral.
The proposed restaurant, which would be a first KFC drive-thru in the Forest, is expected to provide seating for 38 customers, along with a designated area for home delivery order collection.
The nearest KFC drive-thru is currently at Ross-on-Wye.
Applicants NNA Ltd say the restaurant would provide job opportunities and a total of 35 posts are expected to be created, with 12 full-time employees and 23 part-time positions.
Access to the site would be via Perrygrove Road and there would be around 45 parking spaces and two large order bays for temporary parking.
The scheme proposes walkway improvements which would ensure that the development is sustainable and well-integrated, the developers say.
But some 13 residents have objected amid concerns over littering, anti-social behaviour and increased traffic congestion.
There are also fears it could lead to air pollution, odour and loss of privacy in homes and gardens.
Forest Council officers had recommended approval ,but Development Manager Clive Reynolds told the meeting: “After the site’s inspection panel meeting, members raised questions on a number of matters relating to highways.
“The highway authority and the developer have been in contact with each other and the applicant has asked for a deferral to allow for some additional consideration of matters.”
Chairman Dave Wheeler (Green, Newland and Sling) apologised to a member of the public who attended the meeting for the KFC application.
“I do apologise that you have come all this way,” he said.
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