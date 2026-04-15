FORESTRY England has announced an upcoming car park closure at Symonds Yat Rock.
On Monday, April 20, the main visitor car park at Symonds Yat Rock will be closed for three days, whilst the entrance road is tarmacked.
Forestry England said however, the toilets, cafe, and trails will remain open as usual.
A Forestry England spokesperson said: “Whilst the work is carried out, we ask that visitors park in the staff/accessible car park. Spaces are limited, so please park considerately, and please don't park on the main road or the verges.
“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”
You can contact Forestry England via its Forest of Dean page on social media for more information.
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