FORESTRY England is inviting visitors to Beechenhurst for its first ever Accessibility Open Day on Saturday, April 18.
The day is a free, inclusive event designed to help more people discover ways to explore and enjoy the Forest of Dean. From 10am to 3pm, the event will bring together local partners, specialist organisations, and hands‑on activities to celebrate accessibility in one of the nation’s most loved forests.
Visitors will be able to meet community groups championing dementia awareness, join inclusive guided walks, try all‑terrain mobility scooters, and experience adapted cycling suitable for a wide range of abilities.
Emily Fergusson, Recreation Manager at Beechenhurst, said: “We want everyone to feel welcome and confident exploring the Forest of Dean. This open day brings together fantastic local partners and a mix of opportunities to help people discover new ways to enjoy time in the forest, whatever their access needs.”
Forestry England said it has worked hard over the last few years improve accessibility and to make Beechenhurst a more inclusive place for people to enjoy - which has helped make the visitor destination “the most popular in the Forest of Dean.”
These improvements include the installation of a Changing Places toilet facility, introduction of an all-terrain mobility scooter, addition of accessible features in the play area, and the construction of the all-access Glade Trail. These improvements were paid for through Forestry England’s ‘Access for All’ programme, supported by funding from Defra.
Visitors will be able to meet the team from the Forest of Dean Dementia Action Alliance (FODDAA) at their information stand and learn more about dementia awareness and local support available across the district.
There will also be the opportunity to take part in drop‑in creative art sessions with Canopy Creative Network. Its team will be on hand to chat about their maps, walks, and wider community projects.
Visitors will have the opportunity to join guided walks along the Glade Trail, led by a walk leader using a mobility scooter. Morning and afternoon walks are planned, with timings to be confirmed closer to the event.
It will also be possible to try out an all‑terrain mobility scooter for free, supported by Countryside Mobility. One‑hour sessions can be booked throughout the day, but spaces are limited.
For fans of cycling, you will be able to experience a range of adapted cycles suitable for different abilities and needs. Helmets and a variety of cycles will be available.
A Forestry England spokesperson said: “Come along to Beechenhurst for a free, inclusive day of activities celebrating accessibility in the Forest of Dean.
“Visitors can meet local groups championing dementia awareness, enjoy guided walks along the Glade Trail, try out all-terrain mobility scooters, and experience adapted cycling suitable for a range of abilities.
“Whether you’re discovering new ways to enjoy the forest or simply looking for a welcoming day out, there’s something for everyone to get involved in!”
You can find more information about the Accessibility Open Day event by visiting Forestry England’s website.
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