THE FOREST of Dean Dementia Action Alliance (FODDA) is looking to the community to help raise awareness through a special event on May 17, and a knitting project ahead of Dementia Action Week starting May 18.
Creatives are asked to craft “forget me not” flowers to be donated to Coleford, Cinderford, Lydney or Newent Libraries.
On May 17 however, The FODDA is hosting a memory walk at Beechenhurst. It will be opened by former GP, Dr Jennifer Bute at 10.30am.
An FODDA spokesperson said: “Knitting has always been about connection, stitch by stitch, person by person. What better way to show that residents of the Forest care, than by crafting together for this cause?”
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