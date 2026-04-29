FOREST of Dean MP Matt Bishop hosted a landmark youth event as students from across the district came together for a pioneering Mock Parliament.
The first-of-its-kind event in the Forest of Dean took place on Thursday, April 23, inside the Forest of Dean District Council chamber, bringing together pupils from all six secondary schools in the constituency.
Dubbed “Mock Parliament 2026”, the initiative saw students take on key roles across both government and opposition benches, including Prime Minister, ministers, whips and shadow positions. The session centred around a proposed Artificial Intelligence Bill, with proceedings culminating in a full parliamentary-style vote.
The chamber was filled with lively and informed debate throughout, as students demonstrated a strong grasp of political issues and a willingness to engage with complex topics. From structured opening speeches to quick-fire interventions, the event mirrored the intensity of Westminster, with loud reactions from both sides of the chamber.
Parents, teachers and members of the public watched on as participants delivered confident and passionate contributions, highlighting the depth of talent among young people in the Forest.
Mr Bishop said: “This event has been a huge success, and every student involved should be immensely proud of what they have achieved—as I certainly am. From our first session together months ago to the confidence displayed in the final debate, these students have excelled and demonstrated the exceptional talent we have here in the Forest of Dean.
“They drew on everything they have learned in recent weeks about parliamentary procedure and etiquette, using that foundation to give meaningful speeches and present thoughtful, well-researched arguments.”
He added that the programme had been valuable not only for students but also for schools and himself, and pledged to continue creating opportunities to empower young voices.
Harrison, a student from Dene Magna who was elected Student Prime Minister, praised his fellow participants after the debate: “I’m really happy with how everything went. My cabinet did a great job and made some strong arguments, and it was amazing to see our bill on restricting AI pass.
“My confidence has grown a lot during the programme, and it was great to see my backbenchers come out of their shells.”
One of the standout moments came when Ted, a student from Wyedean School serving as Shadow Deputy Leader, crossed the floor to support the Bill, calling on his party to make the “right and moral choice”.
He said: “I knew from the start of this programme that I couldn’t vote against this Bill. Crossing the floor allowed me to voice my real feelings.”
Teachers also praised the transformation seen in students, with one describing the moment quieter pupils stood to speak as “really quite emotional”.
Mr Taggart, of Newent Community School, thanked organisers for providing a valuable opportunity, while organisers said the event underlined the growing importance of youth engagement in democracy.
The Mock Parliament offered students a hands-on experience of parliamentary procedure while developing skills in public speaking, critical thinking and leadership, with organisers hoping it will set an example for similar initiatives nationwide.
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