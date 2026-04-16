EDUCATION. Education. Education. These were the words uttered by former Prime Minister Tony Blair in October 1996 during a Labour Party conference.
The importance of education was at the heart of the party’s focus on the lead up to the 1997 general election. Some people still believe that this was a critical political selling point for Labour’s victory.
Indeed, education is still a very important issue for today’s voters, and few would argue the benefits of further and higher education.
But a lot has changed. Student loans were first introduced in 1990 under Margaret Thatcher’s government, and for the 1990/91 academic year - the newly established Student Loans Company provided loans to over 180,000 students, averaging nearly £400 per student.
The idea was simple. Provide students with additional help towards living costs in the form of low-interest loans. This system proved effective, but it all changed following the Teaching and Higher Education Act 1998, which requested students to pay towards university costs in the form of tuition.
Over the coming years, tuition fees rose from its original maximum of £1,000 per year. Students attending university after 2012 were looking at £9,000 per academic year. Of course, these costs alone are concerning without considering the interest payments, but debate has begun over whether the system is fit for purpose.
The government announced this month (April 2026) that interest on some student loans in England will be capped at six per cent in the next academic year. This announcement prompted former students to assess their current repayments, and have made some strong points.
So, as costs are expected to continue rising - the question arises; Is going to university worth it?
The benefits of university
It’s perhaps best that we begin looking at the positive points for university, and it’s not just about education. University life can teach young people critical life skills, such as money management, cooking your own meals, managing your time, social skills and self discipline.
Anne Tweed, a Forest of Dean resident said: “As a graduate from university in 1994, I used the time to improve my education but also to learn to live independently to my parents. Managing money, earning and paying tax, budgets, feeding myself, and ultimately figuring out what I wanted to do next as before that, I had no plans. My degree in Computer Science got me my first job, but after that, every job relied on my post university CV. So it is all dependent on what the individual wants.”
As Anne said, her degree got her a job - and ultimately, this is the goal for students. Become highly educated in your chosen field and apply for a job within it, gaining more experience over the years and climbing the career ladder.
But with a congested employment market, is that possible? The University of Gloucestershire believes so.
A University of Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “A survey conducted by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) has found that 94.8 per cent of our graduates are in employment or further study 15 months after leaving the university.
“Graduate outcomes are one of the clearest indicators of a university’s impact and these figures show that our students are thriving during their studies and launching into exciting, rewarding and fulfilling careers.
“Furthermore, any UoG graduate who is not in a job six months after graduating is guaranteed six months of free support, followed by the offer of a paid internship to kickstart their career. We also offer lifetime career coaching to all graduates.
“Alongside career benefits, going to university can be among the most enjoyable and rewarding experiences of a student’s life, helping them develop important life skills, form lasting friendships and provide opportunities to pursue their passions, as many of our students do as members of the various clubs and societies at UoG and within the local community.”
Criticisms to university
The debate on whether university is worth it often comes down to cost vs reward. Are the fees you pay going to yield a job? Are you going to be able to pay off the costs?
As Forest of Dean resident Cara Bull put it: “Going to university is a good thing from a learning and independence perspective. That needs to be balanced with a plan at the end of it of what a person is going to do with it.”
Considering graduates generally repay 9 per cent of the amount they earn above the threshold (varied depending on plan and year you enrolled), there is a chance that you will never repay your balance, and the money you effectively “lost” with repayments could have gone towards saving for a house deposit or even to start a family.
As mentioned earlier, there is still no guarantee of a job when you’ve graduated. So, what is the alternative to university?
Apprenticeships have often been hailed as an employment gold mine. You learn skills in a specific field whilst being paid for it and get real-world experience. This seems to be a selling point for some Forest of Dean locals.
One resident, Richard Shingles, said: “If I were to have a youngster now I would strongly recommend learning a trade, there’s always work for decent tradesmen.”
The Forester’s opinion poll
We set up an opinion poll via social media for our sister paper, The Forester, which asked simply “Is it worth going to university?” and the findings are very interesting. At the time of writing, 152 people voted. 61 per cent said no while 39 per cent said yes.
While the numbers seem to suggest university isn’t worth it - the comments on the poll share a common theme of “it depends.”
This is perhaps best summarised by Forest resident Frances Smith who said: “Not just for the sake of going, which I believe happens more than you’d think, and I include myself in that statement. If you have a career path in mind, or an academic passion for a particular subject, then it can be well worth it.”
So, is university worth it?
What we can conclude is this isn’t a black and white issue, but perhaps there is a need for change to the loan system and the courses being offered.
Many Foresters have shared their views, and many have the same points - university can be worth it, but not just because it’s an option. University is more than just a place for higher education, but it isn’t the right path for everyone.
Maybe, the fine line of its overall worth will become clearer if changes are made to the university model - from fees to career opportunities. We’ve contacted Forest of Dean MP Matt Bishop for his views on the subject, and we will follow this long read up with his responses in a future article.
Find out for yourself
When all is said and done, the decision to go to university can only be made by you and you can find out more at university open days.
A University of Gloucestershire Spokesperson said: “We invite anyone who would like to find out more about the benefits of going to university to attend our next campus visit event on Wednesday, April 29. They will be able to meet our academic teams, chat with our current students, and find out if UoG is right for them.”
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