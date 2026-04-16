Anne Tweed, a Forest of Dean resident said: “As a graduate from university in 1994, I used the time to improve my education but also to learn to live independently to my parents. Managing money, earning and paying tax, budgets, feeding myself, and ultimately figuring out what I wanted to do next as before that, I had no plans. My degree in Computer Science got me my first job, but after that, every job relied on my post university CV. So it is all dependent on what the individual wants.”