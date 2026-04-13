PILLOWELL Chapel was transformed into an art gallery for a weekend.
There was an exhibition of works by local artists, members of Yorkley Art Group and Pillowell Arts and Crafts Group.
The three-day event at the Methodist Chapel also included the village’s 28th community art session with local artist Sara Rickard working on three large canvases using acrylic paints.
The exhibition builds on a one-day event held last year to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the church.
Julia Stevens, who was one of the organisers, said: “One of the celebrations was a one day art exhibition.
“It just wasn't enough, all that effort for one day.
“We felt that it could be bigger and better and so this year we have made it a three-day event.
“We think there's a lot of potential to this chapel for that sort of thing and, hopefully, we can have more art exhibitions here.
“We've got so many people within walking distance who are talented.
“The artists who come here tonight, have walked here.
“This way, everyone can share their talents and can also help places like this chapel, that does need a lot of renovating.
“We are very grateful to (arts group) Canopy, the village hall, the exhibitors and the volunteers who have all been crucial in putting the show on the road.”
Among the artists with works on show was Heather Donnelly of the Yorkley Art Group which meets on Monday at the village community centre.
She had a puzzle for visitors to solve with one of her paintings.
Some people guessed it might be a view of an internal part of the body.
The answer, which was revealed on the Sunday afternoon, was that it showed a jigsaw puzzle made of jelly.
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