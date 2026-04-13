THE Longhope Duck Race made a return after 28 years with 170 “competitors”.
The event was organised by the Friends of Longhope Church (FOLC) and raised £900 for the church path project.
The first five ducks in the three heats went through to the “Longhope Grand National”.
The winners were “Nanny Sue’s Grandkids” — Elsie-Mai, Teddy and Aaylah – who won £50 with Jill Armstrong second and Jo Phelps third.
There was also a chance to meet the Pretty Pink guinea pigs.
FOLC also set up a village trails with 12 clues to match duck and guinea pig names.
Chair of FOLC Tina Coull said: “The turnout was fantastic – we could easily have sold double the ducks.
“The atmosphere was brilliant.”
Some of the younger competitors with their ducks. (Friends of Longhope Church)
Ducks are launched into the brook for the third heat. (Friends of Longhope Church)
Jo Phelps, who won third place, with announcer Matt Phelps (Friends of Longhope Church)
Finish line announcer Matt Armstrong and gatherers Vanessa Martin and Rob Knowles. (Forest Review)
Making sure the stragglers reach the finish line. (Forest Review)
Friends of Longhope Church chair Tina Coull with a box of ducks. (Forest Review)
Two brothers with their ducks. (Friends of Longhope Church)
The Friends of Longhope Church refreshments volunteers. (Friends of Longhope Church)
Donna Bailey and her granddaughter and great grandchildren (Friends of Longhope Church)
The road safety team: Rob Brook, John Smart and Mike Phelps. (Forest Review)
Father and son Adam and Sebbie with the guinea pigs. (Friends of Longhope Church)
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