A DROP-in session has been held at The Robin Hood in Monmouth to discuss a joint project aimed at tackling flooding in the River Monnow catchment.
The Resilient Rivers Monnow session gave residents the opportunity to find out more about the project, which takes a nature-based approach to flood management, following November’s flooding in Monmouth town centre which deluged the pub itself, and other incidents upstream in the likes of Skenfrith.
Monmouthshire Council is working with partner organisations to explore ways of reducing the impact of heavy rainfall, including working with the Wye and Usk Foundation, Natural Resources Wales and Network Rail.
Members were able to speak one-to-one with representatives from the organisations involved, and ask questions and share views.
WUF catchment advisors have been out on the ground engaging landowners and exploring opportunities.
Partners have agreed to work together to ensure that in the next year, there is a fully developed plan to intervene in controlling the flow of rainfall to the River Monnow and secure long-term funding to maintain this impact.
A council spokesperson said:”Initial conversations with upstream landowners show that they are committed to the aims of Resilient Rivers Monnow, which will involve them fully in its design and delivery.”
The project was launched in the wake of last autumn’s floods which had a significant impact on homes and businesses in the town centre and upstream villages.
Storm Claudia hit on November 15, leaving homes submerged under water and forcing some businesses to close.
While some have reopened, others are still undergoing repairs and others have shut completely.
The project aims to reduce flood risk through environmental solutions, including land use changes and natural flood management measures.
Over the past five years the River Monnow has seen a 13 per cent increase in winter rainfall.
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