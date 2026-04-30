Monnow Swimming Club delivered a standout performance at the prestigious Cotswold Series A Final, held at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre last Saturday.
The event marked the culmination of a highly competitive series which requires each team to compete in four gala rounds, as well as hosting one round themselves. The 2026 series featured 20 teams from across the region and involved 40 Monnow Swimming Club swimmers.
Monnow Swimming Club’s rise in recent years has been remarkable. In their debut in the Cotswold Series season last year, they qualified for the A Final in 7th place but exceeded expectations by finishing 5th overall. This year, they entered the A Final in joint 5th position alongside local rivals Cwmbran Swimming Club.
In a thrilling and closely contested final, all eight teams contributed to an electric atmosphere. Monnow’s swimmers rose to the occasion, delivering exceptional performances across the board to secure 1st place overall, finishing just one point ahead of Severnside Tritons. Cwmbran claimed 3rd place, ensuring that two Welsh clubs featured in the top three.
Speaking after the event, Monnow chairman Alun Parker praised the dedication of the swimmers and coaching team:
“It’s a result of the great effort levels our swimmers have put in since Christmas. Mike Watkins, who recently joined as head coach, brought his expertise to the Monnow team. You don’t get results like this without putting in some serious work in the training pool. The club continues to grow both in numbers and performance—we are absolutely delighted.”
Based in Monmouth, the club trains four evenings a week at St Catherine’s Pool at Haberdashers’ School, as well as one evening and Saturday mornings at the leisure centre.
The club welcomes new members and supporters. Anyone interested in joining, supporting, or learning more about Monnow Swimming Club can get in touch via email at [email protected]
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