MEMBERS of Mayhem Youth Theatre Group in Monmouth attended the annual National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) Wales and Ireland Dinner and Awards Ceremony.
The prestigious event took place in Venue Cymru in Llandudno and the theatre group took those who had been nominated as well as their parents.
People who attended the awards ceremony were Iwan Beard who was nominated for Outstanding Youth Performance for his role as Danny in Grease, Laurence Regan who was nominated for Outstanding Youth Performance for his role as Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Amelia Bartlett-Smith who was nominated for Outstanding Youth Performance for her role as Frenchy in Grease.
Andrew Griffiths, the founder and artistic director for Mayhem Theatre was also in attendance at the awards, and he was pleased to see the group had also been nominated for Outstanding Youth Production for Grease.
The theatre group one two out of the three youth categories available. Iwan Beard won Outstanding Youth Performance for his performance as Danny in Grease and Mayhem Youth Theatre Group won Outstanding Youth Production for Grease.
The NODA Awards were presented by NODA representative Dee Mcilroy. Iwan collected his award from the NODA Representative and all the nominees collected the Outstanding Youth Performance on behalf of the group.
The awards were presented in front of audience of 500 from youth groups and adult groups across Wales and Ireland.
“It was a fantastic evening and an unforgettable experience for these young talented performers. We hadn’t expected to win as the competition for these awards are quite fierce,” said Andrew.
“We are proud of what the youth of Monmouth are achieving, and the awards are a reward for all the young performers, enthusiastic parents and the hard-working backstage and front of house team.”
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