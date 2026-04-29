THE Wye Valley River Festival returns for another year of community entertainment.
The event is taking place on Saturday May 2 at 11.30am with a parade down Monmouth High Street.
This family-friendly event will see people gather throughout the town. There will be free performances by giant puppets and interactive dance theatre groups and to add to the entertainment there will be installations and craft workshops.
The parade begins at Drybridge House following the Merry Monmouth community procession which will head down Monmouth High Street.
The event is held every two years, and this year the event is taking place over the May Bank Holiday.
The festival is open to everyone and looks forward to welcoming residents from the Monmouth community and surrounding areas.
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