MONMOUTHSHIRE Building Society has donated more than £10,000 to people, sports clubs and organisations who were affected by the flooding that hit the town in November last year.
The Monmouth branch of the Building Society itself was also hit by the flooding caused by Storm Claudia, and it had to be closed while an extensive clean up and renovations took place.
It took four months to get it back up and running and it officially opened it doors again in March.
The Building Society was so struck by how the flooding, devastated the local community that it decided to pledge the donations from its charitable foundation, as well as many volunteering hours to help with the clean-up.
Financial donations ranging from £200 to nearly £1000 were given to Monmouth Town Football, Bowls, Rugby, and Tennis clubs, businesses in the town’s high streets who saw the premises devastated by the flash flooding, as well as private residents who lost all of their ground floor furniture on November 15 2025.
The donations were used to pay for damaged sports equipment, sanitisation, replacement of furniture and shop stock, white goods for restaurants, as well as towards paying for general renovations.
Dawn Gunter, Chief Operating Officer at Monmouthshire Building Society, said: “Seeing the devastation that Storm Claudia wreaked on Monmouth was truly devastating. Our branch was under three-foot of water, and we deployed quickly to try and limit the damage to the premises, but also the knock-on effect for our customers.
“But it was the community that really bore the brunt of the flooding. Seeing people’s livelihoods, homes and much- loved sporting grounds wrecked by the flooding was awful and we knew that we had to do something.
“Community is key to us at Monmouthshire Building Society.”
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