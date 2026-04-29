THE new recipient of the Kyrle Civic Award is the Ross-on-Wye Community Garden.
The winner was announced at this week’s Ross Town Council annual parish meeting held at the Larruperz Centre.
The award, now in its second year, recognises the people or an organisation within the community which has made an invaluable contribution to the town.
Rachel Hawkins, chairwoman of the @The Hub trustees, winner of the civic award last year, handed over the trophy to Helen Saunders, the manager of the Community Garden.
Ms Saunders explained to the packed room about what the community gardens does and said that it wasn’t just produced that it dealt with.
She said: “I’m really delighted to accept this award on behalf of everybody that is involved with the community garden, my colleagues and the army of volunteer, totalling more than 100 individuals who give up their time to benefit others.
“We have an open day on Bank Holiday Monday between 11am and 1.30pm to find out more about what the garden does.
“The community therapeutic garden sessions are held towards the end of the week, Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays and attended by those with ongoing issues.
“And aside from what happens in the garden we have facilities like the Zero Waste store, which is run by a team of volunteers who pick up excess produce from supermarkets that the retailer knows it has a surplus and will be unable to sell in a certain time period.
“This is generally fruit and vegetables and bread items. The stall is open six days a week from 10.30am, but queues start assembling from 9am.”
Ms Saunders added that they also have a pre-loved school uniform stall and host regular school visits to the garden where the pupils experience seeing the produce growing in the garden.
“They also learn about nature aand take part in fun activities,” she said.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.