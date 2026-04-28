CONCERNS have been raised about the condition and maintenance of the Milkwall to Coleford Cycle Track.
Members of a community walking group including Debbie Sturgess, Ann Sims, Dot Head and David Harley, believe the track has become impassable and unsafe due to its deteriorating state and poor maintenance.
Debbie explained the cycle track suffers from flooding, which can exacerbate the problem, and due to its condition, the weekly community walks which she leads have been affected, causing some participants to feel excluded.
She said: “About four years ago, I did an audit on the track to address the problems. There was a lot of mud on the track, which meant it was difficult for people to access it and the gulleys hadn’t been cleared out in years.
“The biggest problem though since I’ve been doing the community walks is the amount of mud on the track. People with mobility scooters or mobility aides cannot access the track at certain times of the year, because there’s too much mud. It’s meant that for the past few years, some of the walkers can’t come on the walk because they can’t access the length of the cycle track.”
Debbie said that for four years, she has made reports to the Forest of Dean District Council about the cycle track, including photographs and video - but had very little response.
She said: “When I’ve contacted the District Council, they’ve always been engaging and always said they’ll pass my concerns on and they’ll do something, but it never happens. Then another season goes by and it starts again.”
Debbie mentioned however, it appears some vegetation has been cut back and litter appears to be collected, but her biggest concerns have not been addressed. As the mud has not been cleared, community members have been unable to be a part of their weekly walks, which can benefit their physical and mental wellbeing.
She said: “Some community members simply can’t get involved with the walks at the moment. Something they look forward to every Friday, they can’t do and they feel excluded. It’s incredibly difficult for them when they get to a certain part and say they can’t go any further.
“When the weather is a bit dodgy, people have to make a choice about whether they are going to come on our walks. But then it’s not just about missing out on the exercise which the walk affords, but it’s missing out on the conversation and social side.
“It’s not just our community walks though, it’s everyone else who uses that track. People are slipping and sliding because they can’t walk through it.”
The walking group explained the issue of safety is more complex than it seems. During poor weather, mud and standing water collects, meaning walkers and cyclists are forced to traverse the vegetation areas if they can, and it reduces the overall usable space. As a result, it’s almost “one way traffic”.
Dot said: “When the weather is good, it’s lovely. But when it’s raining and wet, it’s been unbearable. It’s quite dangerous really, especially as cyclists come whizzing past.
“When it gets wet and very muddy, it’s no longer a proper walking or cycling track.”
The group added if a person was walking alone and had mobility limitations, the mud could lead to someone falling or becoming stuck.
Ann said: “Gradually, as the rain starts, we will be trying to dodge all the thick mud and puddles. It can be really hard and sometimes I’m put off from carrying on and I have to come back on my own.”
One of the group’s concerns is that if the problems continue, there may be an accident in the future.
Debbie said: “Numerous people use this track everyday. Someone could slip on the mud and need to wait for someone else to come by to help them.”
They said the problems could be resolved by clearing the heavy mud levels, clearing more areas of vegetation and debris, which could mitigate flooding on the track, resurfacing some of the track and making it level.
Dave said: “I’d like to see the track itself raised so that you’re not getting the constant water run-off. That way, the gulleys can be done without it washing back in.”
The perceived lack of maintenance of the track raised an additional concern for Debbie, as there is currently a planning application for a new section.
In response to the concerns raised by Debbie, a spokesperson for the Forest of Dean District Council said: “Forest of Dean District Council considers the provision of community walks to be important and supports active travel throughout the district.
“Our new Active Travel Strategy sets out a district wide plan to make walking, wheeling, and cycling safer, easier, and more accessible for everyone, supported by practical measures at selected sites, including improved cycle storage and pedestrian access as part of the forthcoming Five Acres redevelopment. Together, these initiatives help create an inclusive, connected active travel network.
“Forest of Dean District Council has recently undertaken maintenance work to the Milkwall to Coleford cycle path to make it easier for the public to use. This work included clearing some mud deposits from the cycle path and also providing some drainage channels to reduce the surface water that builds up during periods of heavy rain. We have also arranged to periodically carry out cleaning of sections of the cycle path in future, as and when necessary.
“With respect to the new section of the cycle path (that is the subject of the current planning application) we can advise that the proposed maintenance of this section will be carried out by Coleford Town Council.”
The importance of the track is more than simply a cycle track. The group explained it has plenty of benefits, from walkers to cyclists and dog walkers.
Dot described it as an under-utilised community asset, and believes if it can be improved, more people would use it - citing the importance of fitness and mental wellbeing.
She said: “If only people would go out and do a few steps, but they don’t. People seem to be put off - and a track like this is ideal, but it has to be usable in winter and summer because if you’re not very keen to exercise, the slightest thing is going to put you off. If this track is more accessible, more people would use it - and in the winter when the weather is bad, they don’t.
“Some people don’t realise the benefits you have of just walking, and only if we can get that through to them.”
Dave said: “The whole track for Coleford is a wonderful amenity, especially psychologically for a lot of people. It’s not just us elderly - but we’re mostly single, having lost wives or husbands, so a walking group using this track is socially very good for us all.”
Ann added: “Most of us live on our own, so it’s so important to get together. The walk goes so quickly when you’re with people.”
The close-knit group continues to walk every week when they can, and looks forward to drier and warmer weather as we draw closer to the summer season.
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