RESIDENTS and business owners in the Forest of Dean who feel uneasy about networking are being invited to a new masterclass designed to build confidence and remove the awkwardness from professional conversations.
Hosted by The Growth Hub Forest of Dean, part of Forest of Dean District Council, the session titled Own The Room will take place on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 10:00am to 1:00pm at Vantage Point Business Village in Mitcheldean.
The workshop is aimed at business owners, sales leaders and solopreneurs who struggle with networking anxiety and want to improve their confidence in both in person and online settings.
Participants will learn practical techniques including how to start conversations, use body language effectively, create an elevator pitch without pressure, and leave a lasting impression on potential contacts.
The session will be led by Kate Bishop, an ICF certified career and confidence coach, public speaker and founder of Kate Bishop Coaching, who works with organisations including Deloitte, Unilever and the NHS.
She specialises in helping professionals overcome imposter syndrome and build authentic confidence, with the aim of helping people feel comfortable and natural in networking situations.
A spokesperson for The Growth Hub said the workshop is designed to support local entrepreneurs in expanding opportunities and building meaningful business connections across the county.
Places are limited and advance booking is required, with accessibility support available on request through The Growth Hub Forest of Dean.
Anyone interested in attending can find more information or book a place via The Growth Hub website, or by contacting the team directly ahead of the event date.
Organisers say the aim is to give attendees simple, actionable tools that reduce anxiety around networking and help them feel more confident representing themselves and their businesses in any setting.
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