Forestry England invites everyone to discover spring wildlife and wildflowers in the Forest of Dean, while following The Forest Code.
Spring is a special time in the nation’s forests. As days lengthen and the woods wake, Forestry England are inviting everyone to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season, from the first butterflies to carpets of woodland flowers, and to follow The Forest Code so people and nature can thrive together.
Dan Weston, Recreation Manager in the Forest of Dean, says: “Spring is when our forests feel most alive, and a few simple choices from each of us make a big difference. By following the Forest Code, you’ll help wildlife raise their young safely while enjoying the very best of the season.”
Simple ways to have a brilliant (and wildlife‑friendly) spring visit
· Follow the Forest Code: Protect and respect wildlife and plants; take your litter home; keep dogs under control; never light fires or BBQs; keep noise to a minimum; and leave only footprints.
· Respect, Protect, Enjoy: The Countryside Code asks everyone to be considerate of others, protect the environment, and enjoy the outdoors by planning ahead and following local signage.
· Give ground‑nesting birds space: From March to August, stay on marked paths and keep dogs close by or on a short lead to avoid disturbing well‑camouflaged eggs and chicks on the forest floor.
· Look, don’t lift: If you’re lucky enough to spot a basking adder on a warm spring day, admire from a distance and keep children and dogs close by. Adders are shy and will slip away if undisturbed.
Plan your visit · Read The Forest Code to plan a low‑impact day out: www.forestryengland.uk/the-forest-code
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