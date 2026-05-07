YOUNG people in Lydney are being invited to get involved in music-making sessions at the town’s skatepark every Thursday as part of a new initiative from The Music Works.
The organisation’s Music Bus, a mobile recording studio, is now visiting Lydney Skatepark Carpark from 4PM until 5.30PM each Thursday for a 10-week programme designed to give young people the chance to explore music in a creative and welcoming environment.
Run by music leaders from the Gloucestershire-based charity, the sessions offer opportunities for people to write and record their own songs, create beats, produce tracks, play instruments, learn DJ skills and even sing karaoke.
The Music Works said the project is open to everyone, whether they are completely new to music or already creating their own material.
The Music Bus has travelled across Gloucestershire bringing music opportunities directly into communities and encouraging young people to try new creative activities outside of traditional classroom settings.
The sessions in Lydney aim to provide a relaxed and accessible environment where young people can build confidence, develop new skills and meet others with similar interests.
Organisers say participants will be able to use professional music equipment while receiving guidance and support from experienced staff throughout the sessions.
The initiative forms part of The Music Works’ wider mission to support young people through music and creativity, particularly in areas where access to facilities and opportunities can sometimes be limited.
People attending the sessions will be able to step onto the specially-equipped bus and take part in whichever activities interest them most, with no previous experience required.
The Music Bus sessions are taking place every Thursday at Lydney Skatepark Carpark between 4PM and 5.30PM for the duration of the programme.
Anyone interested in finding out more about the sessions can contact The Music Works for additional information about the project.
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