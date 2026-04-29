BREATHE Youth is calling on residents across the Forest of Dean to step forward as volunteer mentors as it looks to expand its work supporting young people in the district.
The charity, which runs youth clubs in Bream and delivers a mentoring programme for 11 to 18-year-olds, says every young person is of great worth, brings unique gifts and has huge potential, and deserves consistent encouragement from trusted adults in their communities.
It is now appealing for both male and female volunteers to join its mentoring team, with opportunities available in Lydney, Coleford and Cinderford. No previous experience is required, as full training will be provided.
The organisation says it is looking for people with a genuine desire to connect with young people, offer time, listening ears and support, and help them through key stages of life, building confidence, resilience and aspiration for the future.
Breathe Youth says its work continues to make a positive difference across the Forest of Dean, strengthening communities by investing in the next generation, and ensuring young people have safe spaces, trusted relationships and opportunities to thrive.
Volunteers will be fully supported throughout their time with Breathe Youth, with safeguarding and mentoring training provided before starting and ongoing guidance from experienced staff.
The charity highlights that mentoring can be flexible around work and family commitments, making it accessible for a wide range of people from different backgrounds.
It adds that even a small amount of time can have a lasting impact on a young person’s life, helping them feel heard, valued and more confident about their future choices.
Interested residents are urged to apply as soon as possible to help meet growing demand across the Forest of Dean.
Those looking into volunteering or finding out more is encouraged to get in touch via [email protected] or visit www.breatheyouth.org.uk.
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