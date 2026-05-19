FOREST of Dean police said it is once again taking part in Operation Sceptre, a national policing initiative looking to reduce knife crime.
The initiative will see police forces across the country take intensified action to reduce the number of knives on the streets and educate people about knife crime.
Forest of Dean Police have also placed a dedicated amnesty bin outside its Coleford police station, for anyone who wants to dispose of a knife or other bladed article.
A Forest of Dean Neighbourhood Policing Team Spokesperson said: “This Sceptre, officers and PCSOs will be carrying out additional patrols in targeted areas; carrying out knife sweeps in the search for hidden weapons; and taking our Neighbourhood and Community Engagement Vehicles out across the county from where they’ll provide advice and reassurance to members of the public about knife crime.
“Our Youth Engagement Officers will also be delivering inputs on knife crime to both primary and secondary school pupils which will include highlighting the real life consequences that can come with carrying a knife.”
Anyone who wishes to dispose of a knife or other blade at the Coleford police station on Lord’s Hill should use a few sheets of newspaper or cardboard to wrap around it, ensuring that there is enough material to prevent it piercing through.
Police also advise it should also be sealed with sticky tape to stop the knife being easily removed or falling out of the wrapping.
Gloucestershire Constabulary believes the surrender of blades is an important part of the initiative which aims to prevent weapons from getting into the wrong hands, whilst providing members of the community with a safe place to dispose of any knives they may have, whether held lawfully or unlawfully.
You can get more information on Operation Sceptre by speaking with local neighbourhood officers.
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