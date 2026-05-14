The free opening day is taking place on June 13 from 11am until 3pm and it is free entry to the event.
The farm is located at Duffield's Farm, Redbrook, Monmouth. It is chance for people to see firsthand what they do and how you can support this too.
On the day you will be able to have an insight into what it is like at a working farm and take part in behind-the-scenes tours
More information can be found at jamiesfarm.org.uk
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