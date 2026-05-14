FEMINIST theatre company Her Story is bringing an original play Pianoforte to the Blake Theatre at the end of the month.
Pianoforte will be showcased at the Blake Theatre on May 21. The play uncovers the story of Mary Frost, the woman at the heart of the 1839 Newport Rising.
Pianoforte was written by Adele Cordner who came up with the idea after conducting research in the Chartist Trials and hopes to shed light on a piece of local history.
More information can be found on the Blake Theatre website.
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