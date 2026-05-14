Handy details for the Forest of Dean Dementia Dementia Action Alliance’s Awareness Day and Memory Walk have been shared by organisers.
On Sunday, May 17 from 10.30am, Beechenhurst will welcome the Forest of Dean Community for a day of awareness, information and fun suitable for all age groups.
It will be opened by Dr Jennifer Bute at 10.30am and the day will last until 4pm. It will include guided walks, indoor virtual walks, circus skills by Artspace, information stands from our members/partners, and you can view merchandise donated by local crafters.
The first walk will begin at 10.45am, which is on the Forest tracks, undulating with a gentle climb, and lasts for 1.7 miles. A walk with the same route will begin at 1.45pm.
However, The Glade Trail walk which is accessible for all and lasts for 0.6 miles, will begin at 11.15am, with another at 2.30pm.
Maps will be provided on the day for self-guided routes, or you can book to join a guided mindful walk at: www.wildeearthjourneys.org/product-page/dementia-awareness-day-walks
During the event, attendees can also help to create a memory wall installation.
An FODDA spokesperson said: “You can add a photo of someone you know who had or has dementia, in celebration of them or you could add a memory to a large forget me knot flower. Photos however cannot be returned.”
Dr Jennifer Bute, who will open the event, is a former GP and retired due to early onset Alzheimer's. She now campaigns for people with dementia and speaks inspiringly about living with the condition and finding positives in her experience.
Useful information
Parking charges will apply. More information about that can be found on Forestry England’s Forest of Dean/Beechenhurst page on its website.
A Tramper all-terrain mobility scooter can be available on the day but must be booked in advance by emailing: [email protected]
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Community
Keep an eye out for events across the county for Dementia Awareness Week by using the hashtag #DAWGLOS26
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