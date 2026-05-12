A LIFESAVING defibrillator has been installed at Lydney Angling Club, following the tragic loss of a member, who recently suffered a cardiac arrest.
The installation came after rail contractor QTS Group donated two automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to Lydney Town Council.
The donation aims to help safeguard club members, visitors and the wider community by improving access to critical equipment in the event of sudden cardiac failure.
The second unit will be designated its new home following Lydney Town Council’s next Amenities Meeting.
Gary Burnett, Regional Director England and Wales at QTS Group, said “Supporting the communities we work in is incredibly important to us, and this is a simple but meaningful way to help protect local people.
“By working closely with Lydney Town Council, we’ve been able to place these defibrillators where they can have the greatest impact, offering people access to vital equipment should it be required in an emergency.
“We’re proud to play a small part in helping make Lydney a safer place and look forward to continuing to support the local community in effective ways.”
Cllr Tasha Saunders, Mayor of Lydney, said: “We are extremely grateful to QTS for donating these two defibrillators to the community of Lydney. One of the defibrillators will be installed down at the lake, where it will provide an important resource for the angling community and the many people who use that area.
“The second defibrillator will also be rehomed within the community where it can provide vital support if ever needed. It is the generosity of organisations like QTS that helps strengthen and support local communities, and we are incredibly thankful for their support.”
You can find out more information about QTS Group by visiting its website.
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