A COMMUNITY’S bid to move a village War Memorial to a more appropriate position has been granted by Herefordshire planners.
The War Memorial at Howle Hill, a listed monument, is located against a boundary hedge next to the village’s bus stop and honours the brave residents who lost their lives fighting for their country in the two World Wars.
However, in 2024 the local community came together to create a garden on a waste patch of land, which was completed in November that year and provision was made so that the memorial could be placed at its centre.
And last week Walford Parish Council received planning permission to move the war memorial into the garden that had been funded by the National Lottery along with donations from local residents, businesses and Ross Masonic Lodge.
The application to move the war memorial received many letters of support including one from Colonel Paul Cummings on behalf of the Ross-on-Wye and District Branch of the Royal British Legion.
He stated: “The Howle Hill War Memorial has proved to be a most effective way of commemorating the history of those who served in the area and those who are commemorated by the new Memorial Garden.
“The Howle Hill Memorial Garden project team have done a magnificent job in ‘bringing history to life’ and reflecting the pride of the community in those who served and those who made the supreme sacrifice.
“The project has put Howle Hill back on the map for military historians, descendants of those commemorated and the general public.”
As the village no longer has a public space nor pub, post office or church, the Memorial Garden will be used to hold social gatherings by residents from Howle Hill and those from nearby local hamlets.
Walford Parish Council have recently submitted an application to the War Memorials Trust for a grant to pay Monmouth Memorials to move the war memorial from its current position.
As Mary Sinclair Powell, who has been an active fundraiser for the project and has extensive family links to the area, said: “The [current site] is not very safe or comfortable for anyone visiting the memorial – especially during times of Remembrance – from traffic fumes, close proximity of vehicles very unsuitable for safety especially for children and when many people wished to unite for short services of prayer, Remembrance and contemplation.”
The war memorial will be placed at the centre of the newly created memorial garden which is behind the chain link fence where it will provide a safe space with seating for anyone wanting to rest or reflect.
Once moved, a rededication service will be organised to honour the men named on the memorial and those who served their country for us to enjoy the freedom of today.
If you would like to make a donation towards moving the war memorial, please contact Nick Richmond, Walford Parish Council clerk at [email protected].
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