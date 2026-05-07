A DEMENTIA Awareness Day and Memory Walk will take place at Beechenhurst on Saturday, May 17 as part of Dementia Awareness Week.
The event is being organised by the Forest of Dean Dementia Action Alliance and aims to encourage a more dementia-inclusive community across the Forest of Dean.
Andrew from Wilde Earth Journeys is inviting residents to take part in the day, which will feature a welcoming mix of activities alongside the Memory Walk through the forest.
A number of local organisations are supporting the event, including Age UK Gloucestershire, Gloucestershire Libraries and Music for Dementia.
Residents of all ages are being encouraged to attend and help raise awareness of dementia within the local community.
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