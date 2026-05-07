THE sun shone for the start of the annual Ross Beer and Cider Festival and even a little rain didn’t dampen the spirits of those who came and those who volunteered their time to make it happen.
Held alongside the River Wye at Ross Rowing Club site, the festival is a collaboration by the area’s Lions and Ross Rotary to organise this event.
Once again, as well as many from the local community, visitors to the town came down and joined in, listening to entertainment from singers, bands, including musicians playing samba and Oompah style, a choir and a comedian.
Alongside the craft beers and craft lagers, was a low percent lager for those who were looking for something less alcoholic.
As the third arm of this cooperation, the Ross Rowing Club provided soft and hot drinks together with a delicious variety of food.
This year, the organising committee decided to recognise people who attend the festival year on year. One such person is Alan Willmott, who came to the first event in 2014 and has been to every festival since.
He was presented with a special certificate by committee chairwoman Sue Wilding who said: “It is amazing that people put our festival in their diaries and plan to visit every year.
“They all create a friendly and fun atmosphere and stick with it come rain or shine. We are grateful to everyone who comes, local and visitor, for their support”.
“Known, almost affectionately, as Rossbeerfest, the event is only possible due to the assistance of many volunteers from the community.
Thanks, are also due to local businesses and individuals who are prepared to sponsor this charity fundraising effort. Money raised will be used to fund projects that benefit those groups and individuals who are in need.”
For those who would like to know more about Ross Lions and Ross Rotary, you will find each on Facebook.
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