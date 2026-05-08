“Jade is just so open and lovely and caring. She’s the kind of person who pops to your house to see if you’re alright because she had a funny feeling. In August 2021, I had my child and Jade was the only person, aside from my mum, who I trust to look after my son. She’s known as aunty Jade to my son, and we just love her so dearly because she’s so giving. She’s the one you normally lean on in times of crisis, so for her to be in this position where she’s leaning on others is really unusual for her and uncomfortable for her, so I’m taking that feeling away - saying you need help and we’re going to give you it - because that’s what she’s always done for other people.”