A FUNDRAISER has been launched in aid of a Chepstow bride-to-be, who was diagnosed earlier this year with metastatic bowel cancer.
Last year, 37-year-old Jade Fyfe was living her life as any normal young woman. However, towards the end of 2025, Jade began noticing changes to her health which escalated over the coming months.
Jade said: “Towards the end of last year I started noticing small changes. I felt unusually full after eating, even after just drinking water. At first peppermint tea seemed to help, so I didn’t think too much of it. I was also very tired, but I had a history of anaemia so I put it down to that. Looking back, my bowel habits had changed too, but at the time it didn’t feel like anything serious.
“In December, I had black stool and went to the doctors. I was given a FIT test which came back at 10, and I was reassured it was low and unlikely to be cancer. I was told results for bowel cancer are usually much higher. I was prescribed medication for gastritis and told it should settle.
“But things didn’t settle. They got worse. In January everything escalated. I was in constant pain, extremely bloated, and being sick with green bile. I was so unwell at times I couldn’t even make it to the toilet and I couldn’t function at all.”
After being advised to go to hospital with suspected gallstones, she was given pain relief and sent home. Later, Jade was sent for an ultrasound, which came back clear for gallstones, although she was told she had fluid on her pelvis. While this was considered normal at the time, it was later found to be related to cancer.
It was suspected Jade had pancreatitis following a blood test, but in pain and with no definitive answers, she pushed for a scan. The scan revealed a tumour.
Jade had emergency surgery in January to remove the primary tumour, and in February she was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer. It had spread to her peritoneum, the tissue lining the abdominal organs, meaning surgery is no longer an option. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy and under palliative care.
Jade said: “Hearing words like inoperable and incurable is something no one is ever prepared for, but for me that does not mean the end. I am choosing to stay positive and to fight this with everything I have.
“I am doing everything I can to give myself the best possible chance. There are treatments abroad, including integrative oncology centres, that are not available on the NHS but offer additional options and hope. They come at a significant cost, which is why my dear friend has set up a GoFundMe.
“Alongside this, one of the most powerful parts of my journey has been the support I’ve found in a group of women I discovered through Instagram, created by Steph and Laura from Dancing with Diagnosis. It is a community of women all living with cancer, and there are now around 37 of us supporting each other every day.
“We share advice, recommendations, and lift each other up through something that can feel incredibly isolating. Being part of that group has given me strength, hope, and a sense that I am not facing this alone.”
Jade’s friend Danielle Weekes, who lives in Bristol, set up the online fundraiser at the end of April, and at the time of writing has raised over £9,000.
The two met around 11 years ago whilst working as customer resolution managers for food distribution company, Brakes. Jade was based in Deeside and Danielle in Reading. Later, they both relocated to Bristol, before Jade moved to Chepstow with her now fiance, Brad. However, it was their time at Brakes that brought Danielle and Jade so close.
Danielle said: “While we were working in Brakes, one day one of our drivers brought in a bottle of Prosecco and gave it to me with a post-it note from Jade. It was just a small message of hello, but it’s how we started talking personally and our friendship grew from there.
“I left Brakes in July 2019 and Jade came all the way from Bristol to Reading for my leaving party, which was the first time we’d met, although we’d been talking for nearly four years at that point. In December 2019, I moved to Bristol and our friendship grew from there.
“Jade is just so open and lovely and caring. She’s the kind of person who pops to your house to see if you’re alright because she had a funny feeling. In August 2021, I had my child and Jade was the only person, aside from my mum, who I trust to look after my son. She’s known as aunty Jade to my son, and we just love her so dearly because she’s so giving. She’s the one you normally lean on in times of crisis, so for her to be in this position where she’s leaning on others is really unusual for her and uncomfortable for her, so I’m taking that feeling away - saying you need help and we’re going to give you it - because that’s what she’s always done for other people.”
Danielle hopes the community can help Jade during this time, either through donating to the Go Fund Me page, or by sharing it via social media and word of mouth. Danielle’s partner is looking to add to Jade’s fundraiser, and you can follow his journey on Instagram via cycle4jade.
Danielle said: “Anyone who knows Jade knows how deeply she cherishes the people around her and the simple, meaningful moments in life. Right now, our goal is to support her in every way we can, the same way that she has supported us.”
Whilst Jade hopes that her fundraiser will be supported, she is more focused on raising awareness of bowel cancer.
Jade said: “I would love people to support my fundraising if they are able to, but just as importantly I want to raise awareness.
“There are so many young people now being diagnosed with bowel cancer, often at a much later stage. Many of them are in the support group I am in.
“If anything changes in your body, you must go to the doctors and advocate for yourself. Don’t just accept the first answer if something doesn’t feel right. You know your own body better than anyone.
“For me, staying positive and continuing to fight is everything. Being told something is inoperable or incurable does not automatically mean the end. If sharing my story encourages even one person to push for answers sooner or to trust their instincts, then it will mean something good has come from this.”
If you would like help support Jade, you can find her fundraiser online by using the link https://www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-jade-fyfe
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