The Severn Area Rescue Association based at Beachley was called out about 5.45 Saturday afternoon, to support the Fire and Ambulance Services with the evacuation of a casualty close to the River Wye, below the steep ground at Woodcroft. One of a group of teenagers had painfully dislocated their shoulder, making it impossible for him to climb back up.
Fire Services from both England and Wales, and Ambulance HART, attended and they requested SARA’s assistance. Working with their team doctor and an RRMT, the team made his condition much more bearable. Evacuation back up the hill in a stretcher was considered, but the simplest solution was to transfer him to a lifeboat and move him by river – something they practise quite often. SARA and the fire service worked together to get the casualty down to the river’s edge, and then the SARA lifeboat and land team worked together to move him by stretcher across the mud onto SARA Lifeboat 3.
SARA 3 then transported him down to Chepstow, where they could make use of the newly re-installed Chepstow Boat Club pontoon. He was landed there, and transferred to a waiting road ambulance.
This was a great example of multi-agency working, with various SARA disciplines working together.
The River Wye pontoon at The Back in Chepstow had been reopened last month after it was repaired and refurbished.
Chepstow Boat Club marked the occasion with a ceremony, celebrating the newly refurbished structure near The Boat Inn and highlighting its importance to the community.
The latest refurbishment became necessary after the walkway fell into disrepair following the pandemic.
Funding for the new walkway came from a mix of sources, including grants from Chepstow Town Council, Wye Valley Natural Landscapes, and community donations gathered through a public campaign and GoFundMe.
SARA will be collecting at Chepstow Tesco this Saturday if you want to contribute directly to the charity.
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