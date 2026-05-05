Fire Services from both England and Wales, and Ambulance HART, attended and they requested SARA’s assistance. Working with their team doctor and an RRMT, the team made his condition much more bearable. Evacuation back up the hill in a stretcher was considered, but the simplest solution was to transfer him to a lifeboat and move him by river – something they practise quite often. SARA and the fire service worked together to get the casualty down to the river’s edge, and then the SARA lifeboat and land team worked together to move him by stretcher across the mud onto SARA Lifeboat 3.