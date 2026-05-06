OWNERS of a closed rural pub and restaurant have been told not to use it for holiday accommodation – but are fighting back.
The Penny Farthing Inn in Aston Crews, between Ross-on-Wye and Newent, called time a year ago, since when it has been advertised with agency Sykes Cottages as able to host up to 16 guests in seven bedrooms. Customers give it a 4.8 rating out of five.
It was previously put on the market in March last year at £450,000.
Last September, Aston Ingham Parish Council “noted the possible breach of planning conditions” at the inn.
Then in an enforcement notice sent to the owners on March 10, Herefordshire Council officers said there has been “unauthorised change of use of public house with accommodation, to residential accommodation” at the property.
The notice added that even if planning permission were sought for the change, it would be unlikely to be granted, as the premises has not been shown to be unviable or unsuitable as a pub, nor had it been marketed for community use.
It required the owners to cease using the pub staff accommodation as residential accommodation within three months from April 13, “unless an appeal is made beforehand”.
A spokesperson for the Planning Inspectorate has now confirmed: “An appeal has been submitted so the process is underway, and appointing an inspector and arranging a hearing date will be the next steps.”
Herefordshire CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) representative Mark Haslam said the group “will be supporting the council’s position on this”.
He pointed out that the case echoes that of the Lamb Inn in Stoke Prior near Leominster, whose use as an Airbnb was halted by planners, leading to its recent reinstatement as a pub under local ownership.
Paul Williams bought the inn in 2016 and is listed as sole director of Penny Farthing Inn Ltd.
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