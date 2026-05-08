A FOREST parish council has said it “cannot support” plans for biosphere designation for the district.
West Dean Parish Council outlined it objections in a letter to the Forest district council which is supporting the United Nations designation.
The parish council says that in a 2019 report by the Forest Economic Partnership, biosphere status was one of a number of options.
In a statement, the council said: “West Dean Parish Council believe that other designations, such as National Landscape, be examined and presented as an
option.”
It also questions whether an economic case drawn up seven years ago is still justified in the current conditions.
They say the process so far has not met UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) guidelines that local people should “participate collaboratively in supporting the vision for a biosphere reserve.”
“The original report The Forest we
Want in 2022 had a very low response from the 85,000 population being based solely
on social media (with no guarantee of responses restriction to local community).
“West Dean Parish Council are aware of a local petition which has already attracted over 800 replies at the time of writing.
“There is no clear understanding from local people as to what the Biosphere means.”
West Dean also claim the level of consultation with town and parish councils has been “sadly lacking”.
They also say it is unclear how a focus on environmental protection will work in a working forest where tourism is a major income stream and where the area needs economic development against a backdrop of a government-imposed housing target.
“Until properly explained and safeguarding of local rights of Commoning, Freemining and a Right to Roam is given support will not be given, to this project.”
The district council says the people and heritage of the Forest is at the centre of the proposal.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.