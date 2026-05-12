Mrs Mel Davis, Executive Headteacher of the Forest Federation, said: “It just looks amazing. It’s so light and airy and it’s purpose-built for early-years children. It’s got a lovely kitchen, it’s got disabled toilets, it’s fully functional. To be able to cater for age groups of two, three and four year-olds in our community is fantastic. We’re really proud. I think the children will be amazed.”