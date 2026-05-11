The Cinderford Art Trail is set to launching in the town later this month and will see community spaces and places across the town exhibiting locally-produced art.
Supported by Active Gloucestershire, the Artspace trail will highlight accessible spaces, local services, and the vibrant creative work happening across Cinderford/
A trail map of Cinderford will be available from Artspace and other trail partners, or via the Artspace events page https://artspacecinderford.org/events/ from Saturday, May 23 until the end of summer which will highlight locations across the town which are hosting artworks while others have QR codes linking to art made by community artists.
An exhibition at Artspace will open on May 23 2026 from 1030am - 4:30pm with a celebration event also taking place at The Wesley from 10:30am-3:30pm which will including free theatre performances and creative workshops.
Trail maps can be picked up from Artspace or any participating organisation including Cinderford Town Council (Belle Vue House & The Wesley), Forest Voluntary Action Forum (Ow Bist), St Stephen's Church, The Music Works Cinderford, Hilltop Children and Family Centre, Freedom Leisure Cinderford, Cinderford Library, St White's School, The Golden Lion Cinderford, Gloucestershire College (Forest of Dean Campus), CANDI Cinderford, Forest Sensory Services (Foxes Bridge Centre), Palace Cinema Cinderford, Green Hills Cafe, C&J's Bakery Cinderford, KJT Residential Cinderford, Sue Ryder Cinderford, Forest Climbing (Forest Vale Rd).
Artspace Cinderford is an arts and education based charity based in the Forest of Dean. Established in 1988, the organisation specialises in offering fully inclusive, accessible creative opportunities for people of any age or ability.
Artspace is based at the New Mercury arts centre, Cinderford and offer a wide range of courses and one off workshops for adults and children, including painting and drawing, animation, drama, singing and circus skills.
In addition to the in-house programme, the organisation works extensively on an out-reach basis, at festivals, events and in schools, care homes and village venues
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