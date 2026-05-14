CHEPSTOW has welcomed a new Mayor after the Town Council confirmed its appointments from this year’s annual meeting.
On Wednesday, May 13, Chepstow Town Council elected Cllr Vanessa Badderley-Potter as its new Mayor and Cllr Emma Becker as Deputy Town Mayor.
The meeting, which was attended by 17 of the council’s 19 members, also marked the conclusion of a busy mayoral year for Cllr Jim MacTaggart.
Cllr Jim MacTaggart said “I am delighted to welcome our new Mayor, Councillor Vanessa Badderley-Potter, as she takes the lead for the coming year. Vanessa has been my absolute rock and an invaluable partner during her time as Deputy Mayor.
“We worked as a true team to manage council business and represent our community. She is tireless, dedicated and completely fearless, and has already represented Chepstow with immense grace and dedication.
“You could not ask for a better leader to guide the Town Council through the final year of this council term.”
Cllr Vanessa Badderley-Potter, previously Deputy Mayor, expressed her gratitude to be elected to the role and thanked Cllr MacTaggart for his support.
Cllr Vanessa Badderley-Potter said: “I’m so thankful to everybody for supporting me in taking on the honour of being Mayor of Chepstow. I will dedicate myself to doing my very best in the role. I’d also like to thank the outgoing Mayor for his support and for including me throughout his mayoral year.
“I greatly enjoyed working alongside him as part of such a strong team. I look forward to following in his footsteps with Emma and working closely with the community to continue building a strong, inclusive and thriving town.”
New Mayor Cllr Vanessa Badderley-Potter and new Deputy Mayor Cllr Emma Becker both represent Mount Pleasant Ward, and both pledged to continue supporting local organisations, residents and community initiatives across the town.
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