The Sanctuary Studio and Gallery in Newham-on-Severn heralds the arrival of summer with a vibrant exhibition of bright and beautiful art. Curated with colour in mind, the collection includes still life and landscape paintings alongside ceramic works in playful forms and palettes.
Colourist Belinda Millar’s plein air landscape paintings begin with a fluorescent pink ground, which dazzles from beneath all other colours. Pushing the boundary between interpretation and representation, she captures the changing light and shifting forms of the open landscape.
Expressive painter Kerry Louise Bennett is a visual storyteller with a passion for the magic of things around us. Her paintings are inspired by curious juxtapositions of colour and intriguing objects, from the beauty of an old chair to brightly painted pots, strange plants, and richly patterned rugs and fabrics.
Landscape painter Sharon Harvey’s works are inspired by the Mediterranean light and rich rural colours of Italy, based on her recent sketching and painting trips in Tuscany and Umbria. In idyllic scenes of hills and valley vineyards she uses colour in the context of ‘character of place’, expressing Italy’s wonderfully warm atmosphere through the vibrancy of her palette.
Amanda Bee’s abstracted landscapes explore the spirit of special places that we never tire of. Working with pencil, paint, collage and oil pastels she creates artworks full of joy and colour, inspired by her own relationships with the lush greens of Somerset, the rolling golds of Wiltshire, the ocean blue of Cornwall and the pinks and purples of rural Italy.
Gaynor Leverett Jaques paints feminist florals and abstracted landscapes that express feeling through the language of her palette. Combining oil and acrylics, she works with powerful colours and bold marks to convey a sense of strength, freedom and positivity in relation to her subjects.
Camilla Ward is a painter and ceramicist whose works embrace pure, vivid colour. Working from her own drawings and notes, she explores all things Abstract through surface, texture and a spontaneous approach to her palette.
Graham Williamson makes ceramic works in a variety of modern shapes and wonderful colours. He throws each form on the wheel in white stoneware, which adds vibrancy to the brightly hued glazes, slips and pigments he applies.
See All Things Bright & Beautiful from Saturday, May 30 to Saturday, July 17 (with a temporary one week closure from June 18-23) at The Sanctuary Studio & Gallery, High Street, Newnham-on-Severn, Gloucestershire.
Established in 2022 by artist Sharon Harvey, The Sanctuary Studio and Gallery exhibits the best in contemporary painting and craft in an intimate and historical setting at the heart of the village of Newnham-on-Severn. With an ever-changing programme of exhibitions, the gallery offers a broad spectrum of work from figurative to abstract, and represents emerging and established British artists.
The village of Newnham on Severn lies in the Royal Forest of Dean approximately 10 miles south-west of Gloucester and three miles southeast of Cinderford on the A48 between Gloucester and Chepstow.
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