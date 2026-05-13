TINTERN’S Abbey Mill hosted a special dinner at the end of last month, as the local Rotary Club welcomed members of its German twin-club of Westerwald.
Two couples from the German town attended. One included Architect Mr Christoph Schiewek and his wife Heike who runs a large service company, while the other was Headmaster Mr Bernard Meffert and his wife Christina, who is a teacher.
The Chepstow club arranged a full itinerary, which included the special dinner. During which, the hosts presented their guests with a handmade pottery dragon with a commemorative plaque.
Christoph Schiewek said: “This was a wonderful opportunity for International Rotary fellowship when we could enjoy our close twinning friends at leisure".
Chepstow Rotary Club members with their German friends also travelled to the Observatory at Clifton Down, the Giants Cave and the Camera Obscura. There was also time to stop at Isambard Kingdom Brunel’s Suspension Bridge and Museum.
The Chepstow Rotary Club maintains a close relationship with its twin club, keeping in touch through regular phone calls and swapping of minutes.
While the Chepstow Club celebrated its Golden Jubilee in 2013 having been established in 1963, the Westerwald club will be celebrating its 60th anniversary in June this year.
Westerwald’s club has left the mountainous region on the bank of the River Rhine to visit Chepstow many times before.
Notably, in 2017, 15 members of the German club along with Chepstow’s club members visited Clearwell Caves in the Forest of Dean.
You can find out more information about the Chepstow Rotary Club or its German twin by visiting their websites or by heading to social media.
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