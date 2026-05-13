GWENT Police arrested a 34-year-old man from Chepstow earlier today (May 13) on suspicion of burglary.
Police returned a stolen e-bike worth around £3,000 to its owner following an alleged burglary in Monmouth on Tuesday, May 12.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received reports that a garage had been forcibly entered and burgled on Radbrook Road, Monmouth with the caller reporting their Haibike had been stolen.
“Neighbourhood officers' enquiries led them to a Monmouth address this morning, where they found and seized the bike.”
The suspect currently remains in police custody.
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