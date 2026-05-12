THE outgoing mayor of Ross-on-Wye said that his year in office has been the most incredible year.
At Monday’s Ross Town Council meeting Councillor Linden Delves said “Lots of people have asked me if I have enjoyed my year and I’ve assured them that I have.
“Many seem surprised to learn that I also have a full-time job and a young family and ask me how I manage the civic role.
The year in office has been an immense amount of hard work and I tell people that it’s only been possible with the support of my family. I’m eternally grateful to them. They particularly enjoyed throwing wet sponges at me when I was installed in the mediaeval stocks at a fete.”
Cllr Delves said that his last civic duty was probably the most significant and favourite thing about the year by spending time with the people of Condé‑sur‑Noireau, Ross-on-Wye’s French Twinning Town on the anniversary of VE Day.
He added: The official visit to France was a big highlight as I met so many people and groups who have the best interests of this town in their heart.”
Cllr Delves then outlined other memories during his civic year and said: “At a dinner with the High Sheriff of Herefordshire, I was bold enough to say to the woman sitting next to me that ‘councillors were the only group of volunteers that got shouted at’, I was politely reminded by her that as a magistrate she suffered from the same issues and pointed out that it wasn’t just councillors.”
Cllr Delves concluded: “Our town really is something special, and it’s been amazing to see so many people and groups coming together so positively for the benefit of our town.
“I want to say a collective ‘thank you’ to those who have helped me and offered support over the last year, it really is appreciated.”
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