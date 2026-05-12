A SMALL but dedicated crowd supported this year’s Victory in Europe’s anniversary flag raising ceremony at the town’s Market House.
The event organised by Ross-on-Wye and District Royal British Legion to commemorate the 81st anniversary of VE Day was led by branch chaplain Canon Freda Davies with Ian Hedges carrying the branch Standard.
But it was Leading Rate Oliver Almond of Ross and Monmouth Sea Cadets, who raised the flag at 10am on Friday, May 8.
Oliver, a pupil at John Kyrle High School, has also been appointed as one of the four Herefordshire Lord Lieutenant’s Cadets.
Cllr Sarah Freer represented Ross Town Council at the ceremony.
Later, British Legion branch members provided an evening of recollection through stories, poetry, music and remembrance for Residents at Ross Court, many of whom had their own memories of celebrating 81 years ago.
Last year the Ross community pulled out all the stops to commemorates the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day – the last official celebration of its kind due to the small number of those still living who had fought in the Second World War.
Once the war was over, life in Britain changed forever. But VE Day meant so much, for so many.
Last year’s ceremonial event at St Mary’s Church concluded with the formal handing over the Flame of Remembrance from the older generation to the younger generation.
And at the evening’s ceremonial Beacon Lighting on the Prospect concluded with the lighting of the ceremonial beacon by Edward Harley, the Lord Lieutenant of Herefordshire who said: “In of our long history, we’ve never seen a greater day than this.”
The next Flag Raising Ceremony in Ross will be held in the Market Square on Saturday, June 6 at 10am and will mark the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.
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